The report, based on input from 300 senior IT leaders across North America, Europe, the UK, and Asia-Pacific, identifies cybersquatting, ransomware, and domain-based attacks as the top cyber concerns for 2024. A striking 98% of respondents anticipate a rise in cyber incidents, while 87% see AI-powered domain generation algorithms as a direct and evolving threat. Yet only 7% feel very confident in their domain defenses. The study underscores vulnerabilities in DNS infrastructure and highlights widespread concern over third-party AI access to corporate data. Experts warn that the human element, marked by skill gaps and underinvestment in domain monitoring, remains a critical weakness. CSC leaders urge tighter AI governance, improved internal awareness, and partnerships with domain security experts to navigate the rising threat landscape.
CISOs warn of surge in AI-driven Cyber threats
Nearly all CISOs expect cyberattacks to intensify over the next three years, with artificial intelligence playing a growing role in both the sophistication and volume of threats, according to new global research by CSC, reports IT Brief Asia.
