Cyberattack interrupts South African Airways operations

The Record reports.South African Airways, the country's flag carrier, had its website and mobile app, as well as multiple internal systems, briefly disrupted by a cyberattack on Saturday,
Efforts to minimize the interruption have been immediately conducted by the airline's IT team, who were able to maintain the operations of its contact centers and sales offices, according to SAA. "Normal system functionality across all affected platforms was restored later the same day," said SAA. Investigation into the cause of the incident, which has not yet been admitted by any threat actor, as well as potential data compromise, is already underway, noted SAA CEO John Lamola. Such a disclosure from SAA comes after leading South African telecommunications provider MTN Group admitted to having an unknown number of customers' data compromised in a cyber incident. Attacks were previously reported to have impacted South Africa's leading chicken producer Astral Foods, as well as the country's weather service and one of its major telecommunications firms.
