Cyberattack impacts Sotheby’s auction house data

Major global auction house Sotheby's has confirmed having its data compromised following a July cyberattack, The Register reports. Unauthorized access to Sotheby's systems on July 24 facilitated the exfiltration of individuals' names, Social Security numbers, and financial account details, said the London-founded and New York-headquartered auction firm in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General's Office. Sotheby's emphasized that the breach occurred despite its layered data security defenses. "As part of our ongoing commitment to the privacy of information we will continue to review these safeguards and consider further enhancements to ensure the ongoing safety of information on our systems," said Sotheby's, which has offered a year's worth of complimentary identity and credit monitoring services to impacted individuals. Sotheby's disclosure comes more than a year after fellow auction house Christie's was attacked by the RansomHub ransomware gang, which had sold the pilfered data to a private buyer.
