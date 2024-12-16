Incident Response

Cyberattack hits LKQ’s Canadian business unit

Security breach, system hacked alert with red broken padlock icon showing unsecure data under cyberattack, vulnerable access, compromised password, virus infection, internet network with binary code

(Adobe Stock)

BleepingComputer reports that LKQ Corporation, a leading U.S. automotive replacement parts provider, had operations of a Canadian business unit disrupted for weeks following a cyberattack against its IT systems last month.

Immediate efforts to investigate and contain the intrusion, which has not yet been claimed by any known threat actor, have been conducted by LKQ Corporation upon its discovery on Nov. 5, said the firm in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which also noted quick breach notifications to law enforcement agencies. "As a result of the incident, the Company's operations within this Business Unit were adversely impacted for a few weeks while affected systems were recovered; however, the Company believes that it has effectively contained the threat and that none of its other businesses were impacted by the threat, and the Business Unit is now operating near full capacity," said LKQ, which will be using its cyberinsurance policy to cover the costs of the attack.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Boot Record InfectorComputer Emergency Response Team (CERT)Stimulus

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds