Cyberattack hits LKQ’s Canadian business unit

BleepingComputer reports that LKQ Corporation, a leading U.S. automotive replacement parts provider, had operations of a Canadian business unit disrupted for weeks following a cyberattack against its IT systems last month.

Immediate efforts to investigate and contain the intrusion, which has not yet been claimed by any known threat actor, have been conducted by LKQ Corporation upon its discovery on Nov. 5, said the firm in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which also noted quick breach notifications to law enforcement agencies. "As a result of the incident, the Company's operations within this Business Unit were adversely impacted for a few weeks while affected systems were recovered; however, the Company believes that it has effectively contained the threat and that none of its other businesses were impacted by the threat, and the Business Unit is now operating near full capacity," said LKQ, which will be using its cyberinsurance policy to cover the costs of the attack.