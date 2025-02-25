Cyberattack hits leading Russian IT service provider’s subsidiaries

Major Russian IT service and software provider LANIT Group had its banking technology and services-focused subsidiaries LLC LANTER and LLC LAN ATMservice disclosed by Russia's National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents, or NKTsKI, to possibly have been compromised in a cyberattack on Friday, BleepingComputer reports.

Organizations across Russia likely affected by the breach must not only modify their passwords, access keys, and remote access credentials for LANIT data center-hosted systems but also replace their connection credentials if their infrastructure uses LANIT software or could be remotely accessed by LANIT engineers, according to an alert from the NKTsKI.

"Additionally, it is advised to enhance monitoring of threats and information security events in systems that were developed, deployed, or maintained by engineers from the LANIT Group of Companies," said the bulletin. Such a development comes after Russian banks were reported to have been subjected to Ukrainian cyber intrusions, most of which involved distributed denial-of-service techniques.