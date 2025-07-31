Attackers who compromised RiteCheck Cashing's servers in late August last year were able to pilfer its customers' and employees' personal details, including names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, government-issued ID numbers, driver's license numbers, and payment card numbers, according to RiteCheck Cashing's breach notice filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. All individuals affected by the incident will be given a year of complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services, said RiteCheck, which has also forced user account password changes and adopted threat detection and endpoint monitoring tools in the wake of the intrusion. However, RiteCheck's delayed disclosure of the breach may have already allowed malicious actors to leverage the pilfered data to facilitate various illicit activities, noted Cybernews.
Threat Intelligence, Data Security
Cyberattack exposes RiteCheck Cashing data
(Adobe Stock)
Cybernews reports that New York-based financial services provider RiteCheck Cashing had information from more than 68,000 individuals confirmed to have been exfiltrated following a cyberattack almost a year ago.
Attackers who compromised RiteCheck Cashing's servers in late August last year were able to pilfer its customers' and employees' personal details, including names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, government-issued ID numbers, driver's license numbers, and payment card numbers, according to RiteCheck Cashing's breach notice filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. All individuals affected by the incident will be given a year of complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services, said RiteCheck, which has also forced user account password changes and adopted threat detection and endpoint monitoring tools in the wake of the intrusion. However, RiteCheck's delayed disclosure of the breach may have already allowed malicious actors to leverage the pilfered data to facilitate various illicit activities, noted Cybernews.
Attackers who compromised RiteCheck Cashing's servers in late August last year were able to pilfer its customers' and employees' personal details, including names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, government-issued ID numbers, driver's license numbers, and payment card numbers, according to RiteCheck Cashing's breach notice filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. All individuals affected by the incident will be given a year of complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services, said RiteCheck, which has also forced user account password changes and adopted threat detection and endpoint monitoring tools in the wake of the intrusion. However, RiteCheck's delayed disclosure of the breach may have already allowed malicious actors to leverage the pilfered data to facilitate various illicit activities, noted Cybernews.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds