Cyber intrusion contained by Seychelles Commercial Bank
Seychelles Commercial Bank has disclosed the discovery and containment of a recent cyberattack that has resulted in the theft of its customers' personal information, following claims by its attacker, Security Affairs reports.
Analysis of a sample of the pilfered data revealed SCB customers' names, phone numbers, email addresses, account types, and account balances, with various accounts showing labels referencing government ownership, according to cybersecurity firm Resecurity. "SCB regrets to inform that this cyber incident resulted in unintentional exposure of personal information of internet banking customers only. The bank reassures all its internet banking customers that no funds have been accessed," said the bank in a breach notice that urged its customers to leverage its ATMs or obtain cash from its branches amid ongoing issues with its internet banking services. Such an incident has also been acknowledged by the Central Bank of Seychelles.
