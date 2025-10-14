Critical Infrastructure Security
Cyberattack disrupts Nebraska school district’s network
(Adobe Stock)
Nebraska's Kearney Public Schools had its phones, computers, and other digital systems taken down following a network-targeted cyberattack on Oct. 10, The Cyber Express reports. While communication lines have been disrupted, classes across the district's schools have not been interrupted, according to Kearney Public Schools officials, who emphasized their commitment to student safety and data security amid ongoing efforts to fully recover impacted systems. Such a disclosure comes amid a spate of cyberattacks against North American educational entities, with the Toronto District School Board confirming in July that it was extorted after having data stolen in the widespread PowerSchool breach. Moreover, West Virginia's Harrison County Board of Education had its network temporarily shut down following illicit network access. Organizations in the education sector were noted by a recent UK government survey to have increased odds of being hit with data breaches and other cyberattacks, compared with businesses.
