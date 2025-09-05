Business continuity

Cyberattack disrupts Bridgestone Americas

Bridgestone Americas, the North American arm of leading multinational tire manufacturer Bridgestone, had operations at some of its manufacturing facilities interrupted by a "limited cyber incident" on Sunday, which was immediately contained, according to Cybernews.

Despite the lack of details regarding the incident, Bridgestone Americas emphasized that there has been no evidence so far suggesting the compromise of any customer data or interfaces. However, all of Bridgestone's factories across North America are believed by the tire maker's execs to have been affected, said the Mayor of Quebec's City of Joilette, where one of Bridgestone's factories is located.

Meanwhile, such an intrusion, which has not yet been claimed by any known threat operation, was noted by Comparitech Consumer Privacy Advocate Paul Bischoff to resemble a ransomware attack.

"It's best to assume the worst until the investigation is complete," Bischoff added. Bridgestone's disclosure comes as major UK automotive manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover reported having its retail and manufacturing operations disrupted by a cyberattack, which has been credited to the Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters threat group.

