Cyberattack against Jaguar Land Rover claimed by M&S hackers

aguar Land Rover car showroom in Acton, west London- a British multinational automotive company.

(Adobe Stock)

Internal IT systems of leading UK automaker Jaguar Land Rover were claimed to have been compromised by the Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters threat group which is an amalgamation of the Scattered Spider hacking collective behind the breaches of Marks & Spencer and other UK retailers, and the Lapsus$ and ShinyHunters operations, The Guardian reports. JLR had its manufacturing and retail operations significantly disrupted by the intrusion, which has led to immediate systems shutdown and mitigation efforts. Such an incident is also expected by automotive industry sources to result in substantial losses among suppliers. Analysis of the collective hacking group's Telegram channel showed that one of its members, Rey, had the same name as a member of the Hellcat ransomware group, which took responsibility for a JLR data breach earlier this year, according to Sophos security researcher Aiden Sinnott. However, Sinnott noted the complexities in consolidating ShinyHunters and Scattered Spider operations.

