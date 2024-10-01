Cyberattack disrupts Agence France-Presse’s IT systems

Agence France-Presse had a portion of its content delivery services to clients disrupted by a cyberattack against its IT systems on Friday, according to BleepingComputer.



Additional details regarding the extent or perpetrators of the breach were not provided but the French international news agency said that global news coverage had not been affected by the intrusion while noting an ongoing investigation into the incident alongside the French National Agency for IT Systems Security. However, AFP was found to have emailed other media firms regarding the potential compromise of FTP credentials leveraged for AFP content. "As a reminder, the passwords on your FTP servers that receive AFP content may have been compromised. Therefore, we recommend you change your passwords and check all your reception systems are secure," said the email. Such an incident comes after a string of cyberattacks against French institutions in recent months, the most recent of which was the compromise of the Grand Palais Réunion des musées nationaux during the Paris Olympic Games.