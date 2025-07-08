Infiltration of the developer's servers has prevented the distribution of the GPS spoofing-resistant software, which has been installed in almost 200,000 Russian drones as of March, but has not impacted the actual firmware, noted the developers in a statement on the Russian Hackers To the Front Telegram channel. Meanwhile, such a compromise is believed by Russian cybersecurity expert Oleg Shakirov to have involved the breach of the remote server used to send updates to operator terminals that enable firmware delivery. "No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, but it's clear the perpetrators knew exactly what they were doing the target was highly specialized," Shakirov added.
Critical Infrastructure Security
Cyberattack compromises Russian war drone firmware developer
(Adobe Stock)
Infrastructure belonging to the Russian developer of the "1001" firmware used to convert consumer drones for the country's war with Ukraine was confirmed to have been compromised by still unknown threat actors, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Infiltration of the developer's servers has prevented the distribution of the GPS spoofing-resistant software, which has been installed in almost 200,000 Russian drones as of March, but has not impacted the actual firmware, noted the developers in a statement on the Russian Hackers To the Front Telegram channel. Meanwhile, such a compromise is believed by Russian cybersecurity expert Oleg Shakirov to have involved the breach of the remote server used to send updates to operator terminals that enable firmware delivery. "No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, but it's clear the perpetrators knew exactly what they were doing the target was highly specialized," Shakirov added.
Infiltration of the developer's servers has prevented the distribution of the GPS spoofing-resistant software, which has been installed in almost 200,000 Russian drones as of March, but has not impacted the actual firmware, noted the developers in a statement on the Russian Hackers To the Front Telegram channel. Meanwhile, such a compromise is believed by Russian cybersecurity expert Oleg Shakirov to have involved the breach of the remote server used to send updates to operator terminals that enable firmware delivery. "No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, but it's clear the perpetrators knew exactly what they were doing the target was highly specialized," Shakirov added.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds