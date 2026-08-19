CISA explores single contract for cybersecurity software purchases

Per Nextgov, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is considering consolidating its cybersecurity software and tool purchases under a single contract, potentially managed by an external contractor.

CISA is currently acquiring these tools through the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program and its Capacity Building arm. The agency issued a sources sought notice on Aug. 12 to evaluate acquisition approaches for an estimated $600 million in annual cyber software purchases, with plans to increase this to $6 billion annually over the contract's lifecycle. Working with the General Services Administration’s Assisted Acquisition Services team, CISA aims to streamline its enterprise license and materials purchases by implementing a singular software buying management process and procurement support platforms.

This initiative is part of CISA's transition from the CDM program's approved product list to a new Cyber Product List and Technical Capability Catalog, which will serve as the baseline for future procurements. The scope of work includes strategic buying advisory services, acquisition support, enterprise license and software asset management, category management, vendor management, and procurement analytics, alongside market and pricing analysis. Responses to the request for information are due by 5 p.m. ET on Sept. 1.