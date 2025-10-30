Threat Intelligence, Critical Infrastructure Security

Cyberattack compromises LG Uplus

Plain code with the word "cyberattack" in red.

(Adobe Stock)

Major South Korean telecommunications operator LG Uplus has disclosed having been impacted by a cybersecurity incident almost two months after hacking magazine Phrack reported data theft from nearly 9,000 of its servers by North Korean or Chinese threat actors, according to TechCrunch.

Such a development also comes months after LG Uplus initially denied being hit by a cyberattack following South Korean cybersecurity watchdog KISA's warning of potential hacking indicators.

Investigation into LG Uplus and KT, another leading telco that recently confirmed user data exposure, that was launched following a major intrusion at SK Telecom is still ongoing, noted South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT.

Multiple high-profile organizations across South Korea, including telcos, tech startups, government agencies, and credit card firms, have been subjected to a slew of cyberattacks that sought to exploit the country's disparate cybersecurity system and cyber expert shortfall.

Related

BBIN linked to global crime network, study finds

A joint investigation by Infoblox Threat Intelligence and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has uncovered ties between major Asian iGaming provider BBIN, also known as Baoying Group, and a global network of organized crime and cyber-enabled fraud in Southeast Asia, according to Security Brief Asia3.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBrute ForceDeauthentication AttackDeepfakeDefacementDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDumpSecHybrid AttackPassword Cracking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds