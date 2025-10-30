Cyberattack compromises LG Uplus

Major South Korean telecommunications operator LG Uplus has disclosed having been impacted by a cybersecurity incident almost two months after hacking magazine Phrack reported data theft from nearly 9,000 of its servers by North Korean or Chinese threat actors, according to TechCrunch

Such a development also comes months after LG Uplus initially denied being hit by a cyberattack following South Korean cybersecurity watchdog KISA's warning of potential hacking indicators.

Investigation into LG Uplus and KT, another leading telco that recently confirmed user data exposure, that was launched following a major intrusion at SK Telecom is still ongoing, noted South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT.

Multiple high-profile organizations across South Korea, including telcos, tech startups, government agencies, and credit card firms, have been subjected to a slew of cyberattacks that sought to exploit the country's disparate cybersecurity system and cyber expert shortfall.