Cyberattack compromises leading Australian IVF provider’s data

TechCrunch reports that major Australian in vitro fertilization provider Genea has confirmed having its operations disrupted and data accessed due to a cyberattack nearly a week after disclosing that its phone lines had been subjected to outages.

Additional details regarding the nature of the incident — which also resulted in the takedown of the firm's MyGenea app for cycle tracking and fertility data viewing — and the types of information that may have been compromised have not been provided. However, Genea's online privacy policy statement revealed the firm's collection of individuals' sensitive health data, including medical, nursing, and scientific details, as well as other information about tests and procedures performed at Genea and other health providers. "Our investigation is ongoing and we will communicate with any affected individuals if our investigation identifies any evidence that their personal information has been impacted, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations," said a Genea representative.