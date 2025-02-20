Breach, Data Security, Privacy, Threat Intelligence

Cyberattack compromises leading Australian IVF provider’s data

Plain code with the word "cyberattack" in red.

(Adobe Stock)

TechCrunch reports that major Australian in vitro fertilization provider Genea has confirmed having its operations disrupted and data accessed due to a cyberattack nearly a week after disclosing that its phone lines had been subjected to outages.

Additional details regarding the nature of the incident — which also resulted in the takedown of the firm's MyGenea app for cycle tracking and fertility data viewing — and the types of information that may have been compromised have not been provided. However, Genea's online privacy policy statement revealed the firm's collection of individuals' sensitive health data, including medical, nursing, and scientific details, as well as other information about tests and procedures performed at Genea and other health providers. "Our investigation is ongoing and we will communicate with any affected individuals if our investigation identifies any evidence that their personal information has been impacted, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations," said a Genea representative.

Related

Data breach notifications commenced by Finastra

Infiltration of an internal secure file platform between Oct. 31 and Nov. 8 enabled the threat actor to pilfer a limited number of individuals' names and financial account details, said Finastra in its notification letter given to the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation.

Insight Partners impacted by social engineering attack

Insight Partners disclosed immediately acting to contain and remediate the breach of some of its systems upon its discovery on Jan. 16, adding that an investigation has revealed no evidence suggesting persistent access to the impacted systems while dismissing the occurrence of further disruptions as a result of the incident.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

DNS SpoofingDenial of ServiceDictionary AttackDiffie-HellmanDigital CertificateDisruptionDrive-by DownloadFault Line AttacksGoogle HackingMorris Worm

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds