Infiltration of the brand's UK operation's systems allowed the theft of some customers' names, contact information, and purchase history, but not their bank details and other financial data, said Louis Vuitton, which also reported the compromise of its South Korean operations earlier this month. "While we have no evidence that your data has been misused to date, phishing attempts, fraud attempts, or unauthorized use of your information may occur," said the retailer in an email to customers. Such a disclosure which follows two other attacks against Louis Vuitton in the past quarter, as well as the compromise of fellow LVMH brand Christian Dior Couture comes as four individuals suspected to be part of the Scattered Spider ransomware gang behind the attacks against UK retailers Marks & Spencer, Harrods, and the Co-op have been apprehended by the UK law enforcement authorities.
Breach, Data Security
Cyberattack against Louis Vuitton impacts UK customer data
(Adobe Stock)
French luxury fashion retailer Louis Vuitton had data from certain UK customers pilfered following an attack on July 2, according to The Guardian.
Infiltration of the brand's UK operation's systems allowed the theft of some customers' names, contact information, and purchase history, but not their bank details and other financial data, said Louis Vuitton, which also reported the compromise of its South Korean operations earlier this month. "While we have no evidence that your data has been misused to date, phishing attempts, fraud attempts, or unauthorized use of your information may occur," said the retailer in an email to customers. Such a disclosure which follows two other attacks against Louis Vuitton in the past quarter, as well as the compromise of fellow LVMH brand Christian Dior Couture comes as four individuals suspected to be part of the Scattered Spider ransomware gang behind the attacks against UK retailers Marks & Spencer, Harrods, and the Co-op have been apprehended by the UK law enforcement authorities.
Infiltration of the brand's UK operation's systems allowed the theft of some customers' names, contact information, and purchase history, but not their bank details and other financial data, said Louis Vuitton, which also reported the compromise of its South Korean operations earlier this month. "While we have no evidence that your data has been misused to date, phishing attempts, fraud attempts, or unauthorized use of your information may occur," said the retailer in an email to customers. Such a disclosure which follows two other attacks against Louis Vuitton in the past quarter, as well as the compromise of fellow LVMH brand Christian Dior Couture comes as four individuals suspected to be part of the Scattered Spider ransomware gang behind the attacks against UK retailers Marks & Spencer, Harrods, and the Co-op have been apprehended by the UK law enforcement authorities.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds