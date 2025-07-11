Ransomware, Threat Intelligence

Alleged Scattered Spider hackers apprehended

The UK's National Crime Agency has announced the arrests of four individuals alleged to be part of the Scattered Spider ransomware operation, which had compromised leading retail firms Marks & Spencer, Co-op, and Harrods, before targeting organizations in the insurance and aviation sectors, reports Cybersecurity Dive.

Apprehending the suspects including a 20-year-old woman, a pair of 19-year-old men, and a 17-year-old man was noted by NCA Deputy Director Paul Foster to be a breakthrough in its ongoing investigation into the ransomware group alongside other countries' law enforcement agencies. Such a development was also regarded by Mandiant Consulting Chief Technology Officer Charles Carmakal as highlighting the value of international partnerships in the fight against cybercrime. The FBI has also welcomed the arrests. "We remain committed to supporting and coordinating with our foreign partners as we work to disrupt this complex ecosystem of cybercrime," said an FBI spokesperson.

