Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure Security, Threat Intelligence

Oregon agency’s 1.3M files leaked by Rhysida ransomware gang

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality was reported by Oregon Public Radio to have almost 2.4 TB of data containing 1.3 million files with sensitive employee details exposed by the Rhysida ransomware gang following the agency's noncompliance with its demands, according to StateScoop. Investigation into Rhysida's claims is already being conducted by the DEQ, which previously disclosed the lack of evidence suggesting data compromise from a cyberattack earlier this month. Such an intrusion, which disrupted emails and employees' working arrangements between April 9 and 11, has since prompted the department to seek assistance from a data forensics team to evaluate the extent of the incident. "We will provide more information when we have verified information. We have not engaged in 'ransom' or payment discussions with the attacker, or with any entity claiming to have information stolen from DEQ for sale," said the DEQ.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Brute ForceDeauthentication AttackDefacementDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDumpSecGoogle HackingHybrid AttackPassword CrackingReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds