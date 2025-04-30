The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality was reported by Oregon Public Radio to have almost 2.4 TB of data containing 1.3 million files with sensitive employee details exposed by the Rhysida ransomware gang following the agency's noncompliance with its demands, according to StateScoop. Investigation into Rhysida's claims is already being conducted by the DEQ, which previously disclosed the lack of evidence suggesting data compromise from a cyberattack earlier this month. Such an intrusion, which disrupted emails and employees' working arrangements between April 9 and 11, has since prompted the department to seek assistance from a data forensics team to evaluate the extent of the incident. "We will provide more information when we have verified information. We have not engaged in 'ransom' or payment discussions with the attacker, or with any entity claiming to have information stolen from DEQ for sale," said the DEQ.
Oregon agency’s 1.3M files leaked by Rhysida ransomware gang
