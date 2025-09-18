Incident Response

Cyber incident recovery at Colt moved to November

UK multinational telecommunications and network services provider Colt Technology Services has disclosed that it may take until late November to complete ongoing efforts to restore systems impacted by a cyberattack last month, The Register reports.

Despite determining that its operational support system was not affected, Colt said that it is still working to address issues on certain customer platforms, as well as its network-as-a-service portal and multiple hosting APIs. Issuance of new invoices has also been deferred by the disruption of its billing functionality.

"Our plan is designed to complete the majority of recovery efforts within 8-10 weeks, with critical customer services prioritized for restoration early in the phased approach. We will share an update on service delivery and service assurance soon and continue to update you weekly on our recovery and restoration efforts," said Colt.

Such an attack against Colt was claimed by the Warlock ransomware gang, which had already leaked data potentially pilfered from the firm's SharePoint server.

