Data breach disclosed by Colt amid Warlock ransomware auction

UK multinational telecommunications and network services provider Colt Technology Services has declared the theft of customer files following an attack against its systems earlier this month claimed by the Warlock ransomware gang, also known as Storm-2603, reports BleepingComputer. "A criminal group has accessed certain files from our systems that may contain information related to our customers and posted the document titles on the dark web... Customers are able to request a list of filenames posted on the dark web from the dedicated call centre," said Colt. Colt's confirmation comes as Warlock ransomware began peddling the stolen information, which purportedly includes customer data, network architecture details, and financial information, for $200,000 on the Ramp cybercrime forum. Further analysis of the forum post revealed a Tox ID corresponding to an ID previously leveraged by Warlock, which was discovered by Microsoft to have been launching ransomware attacks involving a SharePoint flaw against corporate networks.

