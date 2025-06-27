Cyber incident impacts Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines has disclosed that some of its IT systems were disrupted by a "cybersecurity event" on Thursday, reports USA Today.
Additional efforts to ensure continued operations have already been conducted, according to a notice on the sites of Hawaiian Airlines and its parent, Alaska Airlines, which detailed no changes to its flight schedules following the intrusion. While Hawaiian Airlines has already coordinated with law enforcement and other experts for remediation efforts, it has not provided any information regarding the nature of the affected systems or the potential exposure of passenger data. "Our highest priority is the safety and security of our guests and employees," said the airline. Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration has downplayed the incident. "There has been no impact on safety, and the airline continues to operate safely," said the FAA. Such a development comes a week after the cyberattack against WestJet Airlines, which is the second-largest airline of Canada.
