Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure Security, Data Security

Rhysida lays claim on Montreal North compromise

Image of ransomware, computer language, circuit board pattern over data server room

(Adobe Stock)

Cybernews reports that Montreal North had its data purportedly stolen in a weekend attack by the Rhysida ransomware operation, which threatened to expose the exfiltrated information should the Montreal borough refuse to pay $1 million worth of Bitcoin as ransom.

Additional details regarding the compromised files were not provided by Rhysida, which only posted a collage of illegible samples including an administrative contract, email, and Canadian passport. Montreal North officials have yet to respond to the claims made by Rhysida. Organizations in the manufacturing, healthcare, and education sectors, as well as local governments, were reported by the U.S. Department of Defense to be primarily targeted by the Vice Society-linked ransomware gang's double-extortion attacks. Over the past year, Rhysida has taken responsibility for intrusions against the Seattle-Tacoma Airport, Ohio's City of Columbus, U.S. disability services nonprofit Easterseals, Chicago-based Lurie Children's Hospital, the Washington Times, and the British Library.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BitBlock CipherCipherCiphertextCryptographic Hash FunctionsCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)DecryptionDiffie-HellmanDigital SignatureDigital Signature Standard (DSS)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds