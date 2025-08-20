Breach, Data Security

Cyber incident breaches Canadian financial regulator’s data

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization which oversees investment and mutual fund dealers, as well as trading activity on the country's debt and equity markets has confirmed being impacted by a cybersecurity incident last week, which resulted in the theft of personal information from its member companies and their workers, Infosecurity Magazine reports.

Additional details regarding the compromised data have not been provided amid an ongoing investigation conducted alongside law enforcement and third-party cybersecurity and legal experts, according to CIRO, which has noted the continued operations of critical services while assuring the safety of Canadians' investments following the intrusion. "Given the high standard of security that CIRO expects of both itself and its members, we are deeply concerned about this and know our members will be too. Our priority is to actively investigate which individual registrants may have been affected and once determined, to notify those individuals directly and provide risk mitigation services," said CIRO.

