Australian telco compromised in cyber incident

TPG Telecom, which is Australia's second-largest fixed voice and data network, had its customers' information pilfered following the breach of its iiNet order management system, which helps the firm monitor customer orders, according to Reuters.
Unauthorized access to the iiNet system believed to have been facilitated by stolen employee account credentials allowed threat actors to exfiltrate 280,000 active email addresses and nearly 20,000 active landline numbers, as well as almost 10,000 iiNet usernames, street addresses, and phone numbers, reported TPG Telecom, which also noted the compromise of some user credentials. TPG Telecom emphasized that the breach has been limited to the iiNet system, which does not contain any identity documents or banking details. Additional investigation into the incident alongside third-party cybersecurity and IT experts is already ongoing, noted the telecommunications firm, which has already removed the threat actor from its systems.
