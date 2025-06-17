AI/ML, Cloud Security

CSA launches AI tool for cloud security validation

Major cloud platforms targeted by TRIPLESTRENGTH hacking operation. (Adobe Stock)
(Adobe Stock)

Security Today reports that the Cloud Security Alliance has launched Valid-AI-ted, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered tool that automates the quality validation of STAR Level 1 self-assessments, offering more objective, consistent, and scalable assurance for cloud security disclosures.

Announced by CSA CEO Jim Reavis, Valid-AI-ted uses large language models to assess cloud service providers’ submissions, delivering detailed feedback and scores for each domain. Free to CSA members and available with limited access to non-members, the system enhances transparency by granting a STAR Level 1 Valid-AI-ted badge upon successful evaluation, improving credibility in the CSA STAR Registry. This automation brings standardization and efficiency to a process that traditionally varies in quality and interpretability, providing actionable insights whether a submission passes or fails. The system also supports multiple submissions and fosters continuous improvement toward STAR Level 2 readiness. By embedding proven best practices from the Cloud Controls Matrix, Valid-AI-ted sets a new benchmark in trust and risk assurance for cloud providers globally.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

Wiz: AI adoption outpaces cloud security readiness

The report, AI Security Readiness: Insights from 100 Cloud Architects, Engineers, and Security Leaders, highlights how security teams are often tasked with defending systems they don’t fully understand, with 31% citing a lack of AI security expertise as their top concern.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Cloud ComputingGreynet

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds