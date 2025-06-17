CSA launches AI tool for cloud security validation

Security Today reports that the Cloud Security Alliance has launched Valid-AI-ted, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered tool that automates the quality validation of STAR Level 1 self-assessments, offering more objective, consistent, and scalable assurance for cloud security disclosures. Announced by CSA CEO Jim Reavis, Valid-AI-ted uses large language models to assess cloud service providers’ submissions, delivering detailed feedback and scores for each domain. Free to CSA members and available with limited access to non-members, the system enhances transparency by granting a STAR Level 1 Valid-AI-ted badge upon successful evaluation, improving credibility in the CSA STAR Registry. This automation brings standardization and efficiency to a process that traditionally varies in quality and interpretability, providing actionable insights whether a submission passes or fails. The system also supports multiple submissions and fosters continuous improvement toward STAR Level 2 readiness. By embedding proven best practices from the Cloud Controls Matrix, Valid-AI-ted sets a new benchmark in trust and risk assurance for cloud providers globally.
