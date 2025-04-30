AI/ML, Threat Intelligence

CrowdStrike Falcon enhancements detailed

Closeup of mobile phone screen with logo lettering of crowdstrike cyber security company on computer keyboard

CrowdStrike reports that it was spoofed by hackers looking to execute XMRig cryptoming malware. (Adobe Stock)

SiliconAngle reports that updates have been introduced by CrowdStrike to its Falcon cybersecurity platform to better combat increasingly advanced artificial intelligence-based threats. Leading the new features is AI Model Scanning, which uses the ExPRT.AI technology to identify and rank trojanized models, backdoors, and other security threats. CrowdStrike Falcon has also been improved with the new AI Security Dashboard that not only allows the detection of shadow AI but also enables the tracking of internal AI training data usage. Moreover, the platform's Falcon Data Protection module has been enhanced to facilitate the discovery of unwanted data transfers on macOS systems, as well as the scanning of encrypted ZIP files upon their creation to better determine stolen information. Unauthorized data movements across public clouds could also be detected by the updated Falcon Data Protection for Cloud tool. Aside from the Falcon updates, CrowdStrike has also unveiled the SaaS Threat Services offering that allows software-as-a-service app scanning.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

AI expands cybersecurity risks, warn experts

Cybersecurity remains a leading concern for global business leaders as artificial intelligence continues to broaden the attack surface and simplify cybercrime for less experienced hackers, according to a report by Cybersecurity Dive.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBlack HatDefacementDenial of ServiceDictionary AttackDomain HijackingDumpSecHybrid AttackPassword CrackingReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds