CrowdStrike Falcon enhancements detailed
SiliconAngle reports that updates have been introduced by CrowdStrike to its Falcon cybersecurity platform to better combat increasingly advanced artificial intelligence-based threats. Leading the new features is AI Model Scanning, which uses the ExPRT.AI technology to identify and rank trojanized models, backdoors, and other security threats. CrowdStrike Falcon has also been improved with the new AI Security Dashboard that not only allows the detection of shadow AI but also enables the tracking of internal AI training data usage. Moreover, the platform's Falcon Data Protection module has been enhanced to facilitate the discovery of unwanted data transfers on macOS systems, as well as the scanning of encrypted ZIP files upon their creation to better determine stolen information. Unauthorized data movements across public clouds could also be detected by the updated Falcon Data Protection for Cloud tool. Aside from the Falcon updates, CrowdStrike has also unveiled the SaaS Threat Services offering that allows software-as-a-service app scanning.
