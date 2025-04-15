CrowdStrike, Google Cloud deepen AI security ties

CrowdStrike has significantly broadened its partnership with Google Cloud to deliver full-spectrum security for artificial intelligence initiatives via its Falcon Cloud Security platform, according to a report by SiliconAngle

As AI development intensifies, both companies aim to address the growing complexity and threat landscape within hybrid cloud environments, asserting that traditional point solutions fall short in securing fast-moving AI pipelines. The integration introduces key capabilities such as AI image scanning, container escape detection, ARM64 compliance enforcement, and real-time security measures across the AI lifecycle—from development to deployment.