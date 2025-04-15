Cloud Security, AI/ML

CrowdStrike, Google Cloud deepen AI security ties

CrowdStrike has significantly broadened its partnership with Google Cloud to deliver full-spectrum security for artificial intelligence initiatives via its Falcon Cloud Security platform, according to a report by SiliconAngle.

As AI development intensifies, both companies aim to address the growing complexity and threat landscape within hybrid cloud environments, asserting that traditional point solutions fall short in securing fast-moving AI pipelines. The integration introduces key capabilities such as AI image scanning, container escape detection, ARM64 compliance enforcement, and real-time security measures across the AI lifecycle—from development to deployment.

“Visibility and alerts alone aren’t enough,” said Daniel Bernard, CrowdStrike’s chief business officer, emphasizing the need for real-time defenses. Additionally, CrowdStrike’s AI Security Posture Management offers continuous policy enforcement and monitoring, while Falcon Data Protection and AI Red Team Services provide further support to protect sensitive workloads. The announcement coincides with CrowdStrike being named Google Cloud’s 2025 Security Partner of the Year for Workload Security, recognizing its leadership in safeguarding applications, data, and infrastructure across evolving cloud environments.

