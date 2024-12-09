Ransomware, Breach, Data Security

Croatian port claimed to be breached by 8Base ransomware

Croatia's Port of Rijeka — the largest in the country which offers not only maritime traffic services, cargo storage, and equipment maintenance but also building upkeep and quality control services — was admitted to being breached by the 8Base ransomware operation in an attack that purportedly resulted in the compromise of data, reports Security Affairs.

Information allegedly exfiltrated by 8Base included invoices, receipts, personal and confidential data, accounting documents, employment contracts, confidential agreements, certificates, and other sensitive details, according to a post by HackManac on X, formerly Twitter, which also noted the ransomware group to have warned the port to provide the demanded ransom by Tuesday to prevent the exposure of the stolen data. Despite the data compromise, operations at the port have not been affected, said Port of Rijeka CEO Dusko Grabovac, who emphasized that the organization will not be meeting 8Base ransomware's demands.

