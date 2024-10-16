Volkswagen downplays 8Base ransomware attack claims

Volkswagen Group has disclosed that its IT infrastructure was not compromised following assertions from the 8Base ransomware operation purporting a significant data breach, SecurityWeek reports.

Additional details regarding the incident were not provided amid an ongoing investigation. While Volkswagen — which also owns Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, and Skoda — was claimed to have had its accounting files, invoices, receipts, personal data, employment contracts, certificates, personnel files, and troves of confidential data exfiltrated as a result of the intrusion, such stolen files have not yet been exposed by the 8Base ransomware group despite the ransom payment deadline having already passed. Such a development comes months after the German multinational vehicle manufacturing conglomerate was reported to have had its systems targeted by Chinese state-backed attackers from 2011 to 2014. On the other hand, more than 400 organizations have already been subjected to double-extortion attacks by the 8Base ransomware gang since its emergence early last year.