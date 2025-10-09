Major online sports betting platform DraftKings has confirmed that fewer than 30 of its customers had their accounts compromised in a string of credential stuffing attacks, reports BleepingComputer. Attackers who have obtained login credentials from non-DraftKings sources infiltrated accounts that contained individuals' names, birthdates, home and email addresses, phone numbers, profile photos, final payment card digits, transaction details, account balances, and most recent password change dates, according to DraftKings. "Our investigation to date has observed no evidence that the login credentials used were obtained from DraftKings or that DraftKings' computer systems or networks were breached. Most importantly, no customers have experienced financial loss because of this incident," said a DraftKings spokesperson. All DraftKings customers have been urged to not only reset their account credentials and activate multi-factor authentication but also examine their bank accounts and credit reports for suspicious transactions. Additional fraud alerts and security freezes on credit reports were also recommended.
Identity, Incident Response, Decentralized identity and verifiable credentials
Credential stuffing intrusions hit DraftKings customers
(Adobe Stock)
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds