Modern credential stuffing attacks manipulate business logic, exploit APIs

Credential-stuffing attacks are changing from volume-based password attempts to using multi-stage infiltration techniques, according to a July 31 report from Radware

The researchers said modern credential-stuffing attacks are shifting away from traditional password-spraying techniques in favor of business logic manipulation, cross-platform device spoofing, and strategic API exploitation.

“The message for defending organizations is clear,” said Arik Atar, senior cyber threat intelligence researcher at Radware. “To match this new reality, teams must move beyond credential-centric controls to adopt security strategies that validate entire user journeys, correlate cross-request behavior, and detect suspicious patterns in business logic flows.”

The shift fundamentally alters the identity and access management (IAM) threat landscape because the focus went from brute-force authentication failures to subtle, sub-threshold abuse of legitimate user flows, said Nic Adams, co-founder and CEO at 0rcus.

“Traditional IAM, centered on credential-level security such as password policies and brute-force detection, is now insufficient,” said Adams. “Modern strategies must incorporate real-time, behavioral analytics to validate entire user journeys and detect logical inconsistencies in API transactions.

Alisdair Faulkner, chief executive officer of Darwinium, said to counter these new type of attacks, businesses need visibility into identity signals across the entire customer journey, not just at the point of login.

“Identity today is not a static credential , but a pattern of behavior and context,” said Faulkner. “Defending against business logic abuse requires connecting the dots between who the user claims to be and how they act over time, linking identity, intent, and behavior to detect anomalies and prevent exploitation in real time."

Adam Khan, vice president of global security operations at Barracuda, added that attackers now recycle valid refresh tokens, exploit self-service reset workflows, and probe API rate limits so each request appears legitimate. Because these tactics mimic normal user behavior, they routinely bypass legacy perimeter controls, explained Khan.

“The most effective defense we see across thousands of monitored environments is to feed continuous identity telemetry into extended detection and response, baseline session activity, enable adaptive MFA that triggers on risk signals, and aggressively invalidate tokens whenever context shifts,” said Khan. “Treating identity as the true perimeter and enforcing zero-trust checks at every authentication step is decisive in reducing unauthorized access.”