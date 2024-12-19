Credential phishing attacks surge, report reveals

Increasingly prevalent sophisticated phishing kits and growing generative artificial intelligence adoption have prompted credential phishing intrusions to increase by 703% during the second half of this year, SiliconAngle reports.



Moreover, email-based attacks have also risen by over threefold over the same period due to advancements in phishing tactics and AI, according to an analysis from SlashNext. Additional findings revealed the phishing landscape to be led by zero-day security threats, as well as the escalating incidence of intrusions that circumvent traditional security defenses. Threat actors are also expected to further refine their phishing tools and leverage AI to conduct more sophisticated phishing attacks targeted not only at emails but also social media and business collaboration platforms, noted SlashNext.

"Traditional security measures are overwhelmed by the sheer volume and adaptability of these threats. Organizations need a comprehensive, proactive security strategy backed by real-time detection and mitigation technologies to stay ahead of increasingly agile attackers," said SlashNext Field Chief Technology Officer Stephen Kowski.