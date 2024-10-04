Counter Ransomware Initiative pursues action plan delegation for 2025

Various countries part of the Counter Ransomware Initiative will be leading the effort's action plans for the following year, reports CyberScoop.

While the U.S. remains the initiative's overall chair, Canada will be tasked to spearhead its private sector advisory panel and Germany and Nigeria will lead its diplomacy and capacity-building pillar while CRI's operational task force will be under the helm of Australia and Lithuania. On the other hand, both the UK and Singapore will be taking the lead in CRI's policy pillar. "In each country, you have agencies doing work to address aspects of the problem. What we've been doing is bringing all the tools together to be more effective, and what we bring into CRI is helping other countries do the same, and then bringing that united power of 68 member countries and international organizations against the problem," said Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger during this year's International Counter Ransomware Initiative meeting. Aside from the delegation of the CRI's action plans, the meeting also emphasized the need for more countries to be recruited into the initiative.