Cornwell Quality Tools breach toll surpasses 100K

SecurityWeek reports that Ohio-based mobile tool company Cornwell Quality Tools had information from 103,782 people compromised following a December data breach, which had been claimed by the Cactus ransomware operation earlier this year.

Attackers who infiltrated Cornwell systems a week before the incident's discovery on December 20 were able to pilfer individuals' names, Social Security numbers, financial account numbers, and medical details, said the firm in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

Despite the lack of further information regarding the incident, Cactus ransomware had exposed corporate files and driver's license copies on its leak site more than a month after it entered a hiatus in mid-March. Additional leakage of Cornwell data remains uncertain.

Such a development comes three years after Cornwell had more than 11,000 individuals' data impacted by a ransomware intrusion admitted by the Hive ransomware gang.