The unauthorized access occurred around May 14, 2024, and impacted names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, health insurance data, and other sensitive details. Following a lengthy investigation, Cooper finalized its review on March 26, 2025, and began notifying affected patients shortly thereafter. According to a filing with the Maine Attorney Generals office, 57,412 people were affected, although the number of New Jersey residents impacted remains unspecified. Cooper, which operates hospitals, urgent care centers, and outpatient offices across New Jersey, stated that compromised data may have been removed from its systems without permission. To address the breach, the health system launched a toll-free support line and is offering free identity protection services. We take this incident very seriously, the company stated, citing its commitment to patient security and transparency.
Cooper Health breach exposes 57,000 patient records
A data breach at Cooper University Health Care may have compromised the personal and medical information of over 57,000 individuals, the health system confirmed this week, according to NJ.com.
