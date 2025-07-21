Digital identity strategy urged after EO shakeup

Digital identity has become a critical element in how governments deliver services and prevent fraud, yet the U.S. still lacks a unified national strategy, according to Federal News Network.
In a recent discussion, Jordan Burris, head of public sector at Secure, emphasized that while digital identity enables authentication for both individuals and devices, the federal government remains behind in modernizing its approach. Burris noted that identity verification differs significantly between verifying government employees and members of the public, a gap that fraudsters have exploited for years. He recalled his time at the White House Office of the Federal CIO, citing the growing sophistication of identity fraud and its links to foreign threat actors. In light of the Trump administration's recent executive order on cybersecurity, Burris sees an opportunity to reset and develop a comprehensive digital identity strategy. He called for White House leadership, cross-agency collaboration, and strong public-private partnerships to respond more effectively to evolving digital threats.