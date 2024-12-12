Cloud Security, Data Security

Commvault introduces Clumio Backtrack for AWS data recovery

SOC 2 compliance for cloud networks

(Adobe Stock)

Commvault has unveiled Clumio Backtrack, a new data recovery solution designed to address the challenges of managing and restoring massive datasets in Amazon Web Services environments, reports SDxCentral.

The product, which was announced ahead of the AWS re:Invent 2024 event, leverages Amazon S3 Versioning to enable rapid, scalable recovery of data at specific points in time, simplifying processes that are typically resource-intensive and error-prone.

Commvault also highlighted the platform’s relevance for AI-intensive workloads and its ability to mitigate cyber risks like ransomware attacks. By providing point-in-time recovery without redundant data copies, the solution addresses critical financial and operational risks associated with data loss. Its other features include granular recovery options, reduced infrastructure requirements, and enhanced efficiency, making it particularly attractive for organizations with limited IT resources or high-stakes data needs. The service targets enterprises grappling with the growing complexity of cloud data management, driven by the explosion of data volumes and the rise of artificial intelligence. Clumio Backtrack’s scalability allows for the recovery of billions of objects, using serverless architecture to dynamically adjust to demand.

An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BitBlock CipherCloud ComputingCryptanalysisCryptographic Algorithm or HashCryptographic Hash FunctionsData AggregationDigital EnvelopeDigital Signature Standard (DSS)Greynet

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds