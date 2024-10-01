Cloud Security

Clumio sold to Commvault in $47M deal

Share
No-code/low-code and cloud security

(Adobe Stock)

Commvault has announced its acquisition of Clumio for $47 million, a move that seeks to strengthen the company's cloud data protection capabilities, specifically for Amazon S3 workloads, TechTarget reports.

Clumio specializes in cloud backup and recovery services for Amazon S3 object storage workloads. The acquisition reflects Commvault's cognizance of the increasing enterprise demand for effective cloud backup solutions amidst the growing importance of AI and unstructured data management. By acquiring Clumio, Commvault can integrate its advanced cloud backup services rapidly, bypassing the lengthy process of developing similar functionalities in-house. Analysts highlight that this acquisition not only enhances Commvault's product offerings but also simplifies operations for its clients. This marks Commvault's second acquisition within six months, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its portfolio and staying competitive in the evolving data protection market. The acquisition is expected to close soon and aligns with a broader trend in the cloud backup industry, which is projected to see substantial growth in the coming years.

Clumio sold to Commvault in $47M deal

Clumio specializes in cloud backup and recovery services for Amazon S3 object storage workloads.

Related

Funding round brings in $20.5M for Apono

The company's AI-based platform helps manage access rights for cloud applications and enterprise databases, serving numerous clients, including Fortune 500 companies like Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and Jasper.AI.

Third-party zero-day leveraged to breach certain Rackspace servers

Threat actors leveraged the zero-day to infiltrate three of Rackspace's internal monitoring web servers with the ScienceLogic app and the third-party utility, facilitating access to customers' account names and numbers, usernames, Rackspace internally generated device IDs, device names and IP addresses, and AES256 encrypted Rackspace internal device agent credentials.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.