Cloudbrink launches unified identity services

Cloudbrink has unveiled new identity management features and a strategic integration with CrowdStrike on its Personal SASE platform, aimed at simplifying secure connectivity and user access management, reports The Fast Mode.
The update enables centralized control over authentication and authorization for both internal and third-party users, streamlining operations through a unified policy engine. This enhancement reduces the need for standalone identity providers, improving compliance and cutting costs tied to managing non-employee access. By integrating CrowdStrike's Zero-Trust Score from the Falcon platform, Cloudbrink allows for real-time enforcement actions such as blocking or quarantining compromised endpoints. This convergence of endpoint protection, identity control, and application performance reinforces a zero-trust architecture. CEO Prakash Mana emphasized the importance of addressing growing complexity from hybrid workforces and AI-driven cloud environments, while partners like WITHX highlighted growing demand across Asia for integrated identity solutions. The platform is positioned to help enterprises efficiently manage identity and access for employees, contractors, and partners without sacrificing security or speed.
