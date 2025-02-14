Despite advances in cloud security tools, most cybersecurity incidents stem from known vulnerabilities that remain unpatched, according to a report cited by Forbes. The ZEST Cloud Risk Exposure Impact Report 2025 found that 62% of cloud security breaches involved risks that security teams had already detected but neglected to address. The study highlighted that while security tools are effective at detecting vulnerabilities, organizations struggle to act on them before they can be exploited by threat actors. According to the report, there is a widening gap between the speed of organizations' vulnerability remediation and the agility of cybercriminals. Attackers now exploit vulnerabilities within an average of five days, while security teams often take weeks or months to implement fixes. Many organizations have over 100 open critical risk tickets at any given time, with limited resources to resolve them. Meanwhile, threat actors are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence to automate attacks, further intensifying the challenge. Recognizing this issue, companies are shifting toward remediation-focused security strategies. Key trends include prioritizing high-impact fixes, investing in automation to accelerate ticket resolution, and deploying mitigation measures like firewalls and identity restrictions. The shift comes as regulatory pressure continues to mount, with compliance bodies pushing for stricter remediation timelines and foreboding a future in which faster resolution times become mandatory.
Cloud Security, Security Strategy, Plan, Budget, Threat Intelligence
Cloud security report shows growing remediation gap amid increased risk awareness
Credit: Adobe
An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds