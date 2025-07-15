Cloud and AI fuel SMB growth, raise risk alarms

Cloud and AI technologies are fueling rapid digital transformation across Asia Pacific's SMB landscape, but many businesses are struggling to secure their innovations, according to Security Brief Australia

A Forrester report commissioned by Crayon reveals that while 61% of SMBs in the region plan to adopt or expand AI in the next two years, and those who have are seeing significant revenue growth, security remains a major concern. With 76% of SMBs citing cybersecurity as their top IT priority and 74% linking AI adoption to compliance, the tension between innovation and risk is growing. The report highlights that nearly half of SMBs face issues in data preparation for AI workloads, while outdated infrastructure and fragmented security models hinder progress. Experts warn that cyber risks are becoming systemic, and without embedded, lifecycle-led security strategies, such as Zero Trust, businesses are left vulnerable. In a region with tightening regulations, aligning AI with security from the outset is essential for long-term resilience and competitiveness.