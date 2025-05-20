Cloud Security, AI/ML

Cloud AI risks rise with data poisoning threat

Cloud security
(Stock Photo, Getty Images)

Cloud platforms have made artificial intelligence more accessible, but that ease comes with hidden risks, warns Satnam Narang, a senior staff research engineer at Tenable, according to Digital Terminal.

While AI investment in India is booming, expected to generate $115 billion in economic value by 2027, Tenable found critical missteps, including 77% of Vertex AI Notebook users failing to reconfigure default permissions and 70% of workloads containing unpatched vulnerabilities. This creates ideal conditions for data poisoning, a stealthy method that corrupts training data and compromises model outputs without immediate detection. The real threat stems from what Narang calls a “toxic trilogy” or exposed cloud assets, unpatched software, and overly broad privileges. Tenable reports that 38% of Indian organizations have all three factors present in at least one workload. To combat this, Narang recommends adopting a unified security approach, centralized configuration, least privilege enforcement, vulnerability management, enriched log analysis, and strict controls on shadow AI use, to prevent cascading AI breaches.

