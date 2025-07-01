Cloud, AI push enterprises to rethink risk

As cloud and AI technologies become central to enterprise operations, organizations are shifting their security priorities to protect increasingly sensitive and complex digital environments, Cyber Daily reports

Thales' 2025 Cloud Security Study, in collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence, reveals that 52% of IT leaders now view AI security as their top investment focus, surpassing traditional concerns. While 64% rank cloud security among their top five worries, the study shows only 66% have adopted multifactor authentication, despite 85% storing sensitive data in the cloud. SaaS adoption continues to rise, with enterprises averaging 85 applications, contributing to fragmented security environments and expanding the attack surface. Identity-based breaches, especially via stolen credentials, remain prevalent. "The shift to cloud and AI is forcing enterprises to rethink how they manage risk at scale," said Thales SVP Sebastien Cano. With human error still a major vulnerability, experts urge a unified and proactive approach to securing both AI-driven workloads and increasingly decentralized cloud infrastructures.