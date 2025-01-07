Cloud, AI, and cybersecurity converge on fintech landscape

The intersection of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity is transforming financial services, driving innovations in system architecture, transaction processing, and data protection, Ramasankar Molleti writes in Forbes.

Cloud platforms now provide the foundation for AI operations, enabling intelligent infrastructure that adapts to real-time market conditions. Notable examples include India's Unified Payments Interface, where AI-powered fraud detection models leverage distributed cloud systems to secure financial transactions across multiple platforms.

Meanwhile, financial institutions are transitioning from monolithic systems to microservices architectures for improved resilience. Doing so provides benefits that include self-healing capabilities, automatic scaling during peak activity, and predictive maintenance powered by AI. To support real-time processing and security, edge computing is increasingly being integrated, complemented by zero-trust frameworks and AI-driven governance for regulatory compliance. However, challenges arise from balancing automation with transparency, particularly in explainable AI for credit scoring and mitigating adversarial AI threats. Advanced tools like SHapley Additive exPlanations and Local Interpretable Model-agnostic Explanations aid in interpreting AI decisions, ensuring human oversight. Strategies for adaptive security include real-time fraud detection, quantum-resistant cryptography, autonomous recovery systems, and distributed ledger technologies for secure, transparent transactions.