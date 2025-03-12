Clop leaks data purportedly stolen from Rackspace

Cybernews reports that U.S. multi-cloud computing services provider Rackspace had data allegedly stolen from its systems exposed by the Clop ransomware gang following the company's disregard of its demands.

Half a dozen separate file downloads were included in the leak post by the Clop ransomware operation, which did not detail the number of files and types of data that were supposedly pilfered from Rackspace.

Such a development comes weeks after Clop — which was also behind the widespread attacks involving MOVEit and Fortra GoAnywhere file management software vulnerabilities — claimed to have compromised Rackspace and nearly 170 other organizations, including Home Depot Mexico, VS Logistics, and Petmate, in intrusions leveraging Cleo file transfer software zero-day flaws.