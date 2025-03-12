Cybernews reports that U.S. multi-cloud computing services provider Rackspace had data allegedly stolen from its systems exposed by the Clop ransomware gang following the company's disregard of its demands.Half a dozen separate file downloads were included in the leak post by the Clop ransomware operation, which did not detail the number of files and types of data that were supposedly pilfered from Rackspace.Such a development comes weeks after Clop — which was also behind the widespread attacks involving MOVEit and Fortra GoAnywhere file management software vulnerabilities — claimed to have compromised Rackspace and nearly 170 other organizations, including Home Depot Mexico, VS Logistics, and Petmate, in intrusions leveraging Cleo file transfer software zero-day flaws. Home Depot has since repudiated Clop's assertions. Other leading companies and entities, including SDI Technologies, Western Alliance Bank, Nissin Foods, Hertz, and Chicago Public Schools, were also previously noted to have been impacted by the Cleo attacks, which Google Mandiant researchers discovered to have begun in October.
Clop leaks data purportedly stolen from Rackspace
