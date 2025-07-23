Cloaked launches AI call and data leak protection

TechCrunch reports that Cloaked, a privacy-focused app backed by Lux Capital, has introduced new AI-powered features aimed at protecting users from scam calls and dark web threats.
The company launched Call Guard, a tool that uses AI to interact with unknown callers and determine their intent, helping to block spam and fraudulent calls before they reach users. Unlike other solutions from Google and Apple, Cloaked's system offers full transcripts and personalized protection by leveraging its existing phone masking infrastructure. CEO Arjun Bhatnagar said the AI is also being trained to detect calls from malicious bots. In addition, Cloaked rolled out a dark web monitoring tool that scans data brokers, breach sites, and forums for leaked personal data, alerting users in real time. The company also provides a data deletion service that has eliminated over 170 million records. Since the start of 2025, Cloaked has added 100,000+ paying users and raised $11 million in fresh funding as it prepares for a formal investment round.
The company launched Call Guard, a tool that uses AI to interact with unknown callers and determine their intent, helping to block spam and fraudulent calls before they reach users. Unlike other solutions from Google and Apple, Cloaked's system offers full transcripts and personalized protection by leveraging its existing phone masking infrastructure. CEO Arjun Bhatnagar said the AI is also being trained to detect calls from malicious bots. In addition, Cloaked rolled out a dark web monitoring tool that scans data brokers, breach sites, and forums for leaked personal data, alerting users in real time. The company also provides a data deletion service that has eliminated over 170 million records. Since the start of 2025, Cloaked has added 100,000+ paying users and raised $11 million in fresh funding as it prepares for a formal investment round.