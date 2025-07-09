These datasets, frequently branded as "fresh" or "private leaks," typically lack the contextual depth of true infostealer logs, such as cookies or session tokens, and are rarely linked to recent compromises. The analysis spotlights distributors like the AlienTXT Telegram channel, which falsely claimed to leak 23 billion fresh records in 2025, many of which were confirmed to be recycled or malformed. Channels like Plutonium and JoghodTeam also refused to share proof of authenticity without payment, and their shared files traced back to breaches from prior years. This trend of "information noise" not only misguides defenders but also desensitizes organizations to legitimate threats. The report urges security teams to focus on original breach data and apply greater scrutiny to aggregated sources posing as credible threat intelligence.
Report: Fake leaks flood dark web markets
(Adobe Stock)
An in-depth report by threat intelligence researchers reveals that most combolists and URL-login-password files sold or circulated on dark web markets are outdated, misleadingly marketed, and often repackaged from older breaches, reports GBHackers News.
