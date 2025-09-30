Civitas ID launches at UN to aid displaced people

Biometric Update reports that Civitas ID, a digital identity platform for displaced populations, was launched during the 80th UN General Assembly in New York, aiming to address what its founder Colin Walsh called a global "invisibility crisis."

More than 123 million people are currently displaced and often left without documents, blocking access to essential services and economic participation. At the launch panel, Walsh was joined by Idemias Amit Sharma and UNDP's Keyzom Ngodup Massally, who described identity as central to dignity and survival.

"One moment when you have identity, and another moment when you don't," Massally said, reflecting on her own refugee experience. The platform is designed to integrate existing credentials into digital public infrastructure, enabling refugees to unlock services through secure digital wallets.

While smartphone access supports this vision, experts warned of new risks from fraud, exploitation, and cross-border data challenges. Panelists agreed that privacy by design, standards, and coalition-building are critical to ensure digital IDs empower vulnerable populations without exposing them to further harm.