What model access failure costs the business

AI as an IAM governance problem

AI introduces new access paths, identities, data flows, and decision contexts that can make existing IAM governance more difficult to apply, understand, and demonstrate. Organizations that do not extend their identity and access governance to cover AI workflows may find that their existing controls — which were designed for humans accessing systems directly — cannot answer the questions that investigators, auditors, and regulators ask about AI-mediated actions.

Identity and access governance frameworks were built around a recognizable model: a named person authenticates to a system, performs an action, and a log records what happened. AI changes that model in ways that existing governance programs may not yet account for. When an employee interacts with an AI agent that retrieves data from multiple systems, invokes downstream APIs, and generates output that influences a business decision, the identity chain looks fundamentally different — and existing IAM controls may cover each boundary individually without providing coherent visibility across the full workflow.

This is not an argument that AI automatically creates regulatory violations or that every gap in AI governance will result in a compliance finding. The actual business and regulatory implications depend on the applicable frameworks, the data involved, the organization's existing controls, and the maturity of the overall program. What AI does introduce, reliably, is additional complexity in answering the questions that governance programs are designed to answer: Who performed this action? Under what authorization? What data was involved? Can you demonstrate that?

Where AI makes the existing governance problem different

1. Identity attribution across AI workflows

Reported breach costs have shown some recent decline, but AI is introducing new complexity into data access, investigation, and incident response — complexity that may put upward pressure on those costs again as organizations discover that their existing controls do not extend cleanly to AI-mediated workflows. Understanding where AI makes the existing governance problem harder is the starting point for addressing it.

Shared credentials creating attribution gaps is not a new problem. The same issue exists with databases, SaaS applications, service accounts, and APIs. What changes with AI is the length and complexity of the identity chain, and the resulting gaps between the boundaries where existing IAM provides coverage.

A direct user-to-system interaction has one identity boundary to govern. An AI-mediated workflow may involve: a named employee who initiates a prompt, an application that passes the request, an AI agent that interprets it, a model that processes it, a tool or plugin the model invokes, a downstream API that retrieves data, and a resource that is ultimately read or modified. Existing IAM controls may accurately govern the employee's access to the application and separately govern the API's access to the downstream resource — while leaving the middle of that chain ungoverned or invisibly linked through service accounts and shared credentials.

2. Delegated authority and scope

The governance consequence is not necessarily that no identity information exists. It is that the organization may be able to confirm that an action occurred without being able to reliably reconstruct who initiated it, what authorization applied at each step, or which identity ultimately executed the action. That reconstruction gap is what investigators and auditors will encounter — and it is more structurally difficult to close in AI workflows than in direct-access architectures.

When a user is authorized to access an AI capability, that authorization does not automatically answer a distinct and more complex question: Is the AI agent authorized to act on that user's behalf across the systems it can reach?

An AI agent given access to a user's calendar, email, and file storage to assist with scheduling can, depending on its configuration, read documents unrelated to scheduling, forward information to external systems, or invoke capabilities the user did not intend to delegate. The user's authorization to use the AI tool does not define the AI's authorization to act across connected systems. Those are separate governance questions that traditional access models were not designed to address simultaneously.

3. Data access in an AI context

The governance question therefore shifts: Does the authority granted to the AI accurately reflect the authority the user or application intended to delegate? Answering that question requires organizations to treat AI agents and integrations as identity objects with defined and bounded authorization, not simply as approved tools that inherit the permissions of whatever user or service account they operate under.

Stating that "PII is still PII when submitted to an AI model" is accurate but understates the governance challenge AI introduces. The more consequential issue is the new pathways and combinations AI can create across data sources that an organization governs individually.

An organization may have appropriate access controls on its customer database, its document management system, its email platform, and its financial records system — each governed separately and reviewed in access certification. An AI workflow that retrieves context from multiple sources simultaneously creates a mechanism for combining information across those sources in ways that no single access control was designed to govern or detect.

4. Continuous authorization and changing scope

The governance question is not only whether regulated data can reach an AI model. It is: Can the organization's existing data-access policies be applied consistently when AI is mediating retrieval and combination across multiple sources? What data can the AI access, combine, retain, and transmit — and does the policy framework account for that full picture rather than each source in isolation?

Access governance programs typically ask whether access was appropriate when it was granted. AI introduces a more demanding version of that question: Is yesterday's authorization still appropriate today? Could this morning's authorization still be appropriate this afternoon?

AI agents and integrations can evolve in ways that outpace access review cycles. The underlying model may be updated, new tools or plugins may be connected, system prompts may be modified, and the set of downstream resources the agent can reach may expand — without triggering a reconsideration of whether the authorization model remains appropriate. An AI application that was reviewed and approved at deployment may operate on different capabilities, data connections, and permissions six months later.

5. Evidence across the AI decision chain

The access certification question for AI is therefore different from the question for a database or SaaS application. It is not only whether current users should retain their access. It is whether the authorization granted to the AI capability — its scope, connected systems, and delegated permissions — still reflects what the organization intended to authorize given how that capability has evolved.

This is where AI creates a genuinely distinct challenge that cannot be resolved by pointing to existing system logs.

API-level logs capture that an event occurred. They do not, by themselves, connect that event to the business context that investigators require. Consider the difference between these two records of the same interaction:

API key 7F3C invoked model at 14:15:32, 847 tokens processed.

versus:

Employee A prompted the model → model retrieved customer records B, C, and D → model generated a credit recommendation → Employee E reviewed the recommendation → Employee E approved the transaction → transaction entered System X.

The second record provides what investigators, auditors, and litigation discovery increasingly require for AI-influenced decisions: attribution to named identities, classification of what data was involved, and a traceable connection between what the AI processed, what it produced, and what business action followed. The first record confirms that something happened.

What this means for IAM governance programs

The issue is not that API logs are inherently inadequate — they serve their designed purpose. The issue is that organizations may need additional instrumentation and design to connect technical events to business activity in ways that support investigation of specific decisions. That connection cannot be reconstructed retroactively from logs that were not designed to capture it. Each AI-influenced decision without traceable business context represents a reconstruction gap that the organization will encounter when investigation requires it.

Extending IAM governance to AI does not require replacing existing frameworks. It requires recognizing where those frameworks were not designed to address AI's identity, authorization, data-flow, and evidence model — and extending coverage accordingly.

The operational changes: AI access credentials must be governed as identity objects subject to review and revocation, not as shared infrastructure. AI agents and integrations must have defined and bounded authorization scope that reflects intended delegation, not inherited permissions from the accounts they operate under. Data-use policy must account for AI-mediated retrieval and combination across sources, not only direct access to individual systems. Access certification must include AI capabilities and must assess whether the authorization remains appropriate as those capabilities evolve. Audit instrumentation must be designed to connect AI interactions to named identities, data context, and business decisions — not only to capture system events.

Governance Gap Summary

Governance Area What Existing IAM Addresses Where AI Introduces New Complexity Extended Governance Requirement Identity attribution Individual system boundaries Multi-hop identity chains where AI, agents, and service accounts operate between the user and the resource Link identity across the full workflow chain; attribute AI-mediated actions to initiating identities Delegated authority User access to approved systems Whether AI agents are authorized to act on a user's behalf across the systems they can reach Define and bound AI agent authorization explicitly; do not rely on inherited or implicit delegation Data access governance Controls on individual data sources AI workflows that retrieve and combine data across multiple governed sources simultaneously Extend data-use policy to cover AI-mediated access and cross-source combination, not only direct access Access certification Whether users should retain access Whether AI capability scope, connected systems, and permissions remain appropriate as the AI evolves Include AI capabilities in certification; assess authorization scope at each review, not only the user population Audit and investigation evidence System-level event logs Connecting technical events to business decisions involving named identities, data context, and subsequent actions Design instrumentation to capture the full AI decision chain, not only API-level events

The evidence standard shifts from "approved AI deployments" to "governed AI access with attribution evidence." That shift matters most when investigators arrive asking questions that existing governance was not designed to answer.

Sources

IBM Think / X-Force: https://www.ibm.com/think/x-force/2025-cost-of-a-data-breach-navigating-ai-era

The governance extension required is not a different discipline — it is the same IAM discipline applied to a more complex access model. The organizations that address this proactively will be better positioned to answer the questions that investigations require. The organizations that do not will discover the gaps when they are asked to reconstruct something their instrumentation was not designed to capture.