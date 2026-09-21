Venezuela poised to adopt Chinese AI for surveillance, report warns

Venezuela is reportedly on the verge of adopting advanced Chinese artificial intelligence systems to bolster its existing surveillance infrastructure, according to a new report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI). This move could significantly enhance the country's capabilities for monitoring its population and controlling information, with further coverage provided by The Register.

The ASPI report, titled "Warning signals: Venezuela and the risk of Chinese AI-enabled digital authoritarianism," details how Venezuela has been building a surveillance state for the past decade, heavily relying on technology from Chinese firms. A 2025 agreement, led by then-Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, aimed to integrate Chinese AI into these systems. One implicated company, iFlytek, has previously been sanctioned by the U.S. for its role in human rights abuses.

Despite the U.S. effectively taking control of Venezuela in January 2026 and installing Rodríguez as leader, the report indicates no change in the plan to adopt more Chinese surveillance technology. ASPI warns that Venezuela could become a leading adopter of China's new generation of AI for surveillance in the Western Hemisphere, potentially strengthening the government's ability to manage dissent and restrict information. The think tank urges U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to dismantle this apparatus, viewing it as a critical step in countering China's export of surveillance technology.